Nigel Farage confirms Brexit Party will stand in Peterborough by-election

Nigel Farage has confirmed the Brexit Party will contest the upcoming by-election in Peterborough.

The former UKIP leader said his new party will “give it our best shot” after hearing sitting MP Fiona Onasanya had lost her seat, with constituents removing her through a Recall Petition.

Nigel Farage's new party has indicated it will stand in Peterborough, although no candidate has officially been chosen

The Brexit Party is the ninth party so far to confirm it will stand in the by-election, alongside the Conservatives, Labour, Lib Dems, Greens, UKIP, SDP, Monster Raving Loony Party and the Renew Party.

Former Labour and Renew MP George Galloway has also announced his intention to stand.

The Renew Party is the only party which has yet to announce its candidate.

The by-election will be held on Thursday, June 6 - two weeks after the European elections.

