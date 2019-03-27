New tenants at Peterborough City Council’s Fletton Quays offices

New tenants are moving into vacant space at Peterborough City Council’s offices at Fletton Quays.

The authority, which rents the building, has agreed a nine-year deal with the Construction Industry Training Board for it to move into the second floor at Sand Martin House, and be co-tenants of the engine shed, from August.

The sub-lease will net the authority around £700,000 a year, with break options after three and six years.

The council relocated its staff from the Town Hall into Sand Martin House last year to become the anchor tenants of the development.

The £120 million regeneration of Fletton Quays, at Peterborough’s South Bank, will also include a Hilton hotel, around 450 apartments, a whisky and gin distillery, arts centre and ‘urban beach’, as well as retail, restaurant and leisure facilities

Greggs has already set up a shop at the site, while Bewiched is due to open up a coffee shop.

