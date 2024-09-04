New roof plans revealed for Peterborough's Key Theatre following RAAC discovery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hopes that work will start next summer

Plans to install a new roof at Peterborough’s Key Theatre have been revealed following the discovery of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) last year.

A new roof is needed for the Key Theatre after RAAC was discovered

Now a more permanent solution is being planned, with hopes the new roof could last up to 25 years. Solar panels could also provide energy, making the riverside venue even greener.

Inspection revealed ‘hairline cracks on the surface of several roof planks’

A planning application for a new roof has been submitted, with the plans saying: “The catalyst for this project was the discovery of Reinforced Aerated Autoclaved Concrete (RAAC) planks used as the primary material for the auditorium roof deck at the theatre. Recent concerns have emerged about the structural integrity of RAAC, and a Stage 2 inspection at Key Theatre revealed hairline cracks on the surface of several roof planks.

"The proposed works include a new, lightweight metal profile deck that can provide waterproofing, acoustic and thermal efficiency with an expected lifespan of over 25 years. The existing RACC to the flat and sloped roofs will be fully demolished and replaced by a new roof build up.

The proposed works will also include provision of PV Arrays to support Peterborough City Council’s aspirations to reduce carbon emissions and improve the EPC rating of the existing theatre building.”

‘Cornerstone of Peterborough’s cultural scene’

Designers Pick Everards said the theatre was ‘a cornerstone of Peterborough’s cultural scene since its opening in 1973’ adding: “Key Theatre’s strategic location along the River Nene, coupled with its rich history and continuous evolution, underscores its importance as a cultural landmark in Peterborough. Its ongoing commitment to providing a diverse and high-quality arts program ensures that it remains a vibrant and essential part of the city’s cultural heritage.”

Works like to take place next summer

The Peterborough Telegraph asked the city council about the cost of the new project, when it might begin, and how long it would take.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “A planning application has been submitted by Pick Everards who are acting as the council’s principal designers for a project to replace the RAAC affected roof at the Key Theatre.

“If approved, any period of closure will be discussed with the operators of the theatre and works would likely take place during summer 2025.”

You can read full details of the planning application by searching 24/01095/R3FUL on the council’s planning portal