New plans submitted to build 200 more homes at Cardea in Peterborough

New plans have been submitted to build more than 200 new homes in the Cardea development which have previously received outline planning permission.

Persimmon Homes has either built or received planning permission for more than 1,600 homes on the estate in Stanground.

However, the housebuilder is required to submit more detailed plans (known as reserved matters) for the latest batch of 206 properties on the site before it can begin construction, despite already having outline permission to build them.

Those plans have now been handed into Peterborough City Council which will decide whether to grant final approval.

The application by Persimmon shows of the 206 new properties, just 23 would be affordable. This has previously been agreed by the council despite being well below the authority’s target of 30 per cent of all new properties in the city being classed as affordable.

The council has previously accepted claims from Persimmon that the development would not be commercially viable unless the proportion of affordable homes was reduced.

The Cardea development, off the A605, has drawn numerous objections from local residents in the past.

Objections have included fears about a shortage of infrastructure and the levels of traffic.

