New Peterborough MP Lisa Forbes votes to try and block no deal Brexit

The new MP for Peterborough Lisa Forbes voted to try and block a no deal Brexit in the House of Commons today (Wednesday).

The Labour MP backed her party’s efforts to take control of the parliamentary agenda, allowing it to table legislation to thwart the UK leaving without any agreement on the October 31 deadline.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, the Shadow Cabinet and Labour MPs welcome Lisa Forbes to Parliament on her first day. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

But the motion was rejected by a margin of 11.

Labour described the defeat as “disappointing” and said it would not stop trying to block a no deal.

Keir Starmer, Labour’s Shadow Brexit Secretary, said: “This is a disappointing, narrow defeat.

“But this is just the start, not the end of our efforts to block no deal. Labour stands ready to use whatever mechanism it can to protect jobs, the economy and communities from the disastrous consequences of a no deal Brexit.

“Any Tory leadership candidate should know that Parliament will continue to fight against no deal.”

As the result was announced Tory MPs cheered on the benches. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn could be heard shouting across the chamber: “You won’t be cheering in September!”

If passed the motion would have would allowed MPs to take control of the House of Commons agenda – which is normally in the hands of the Government – on Tuesday, June 25.

The plan had been that MPs would then be able to use this time to introduce legislation that could help avoid the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal.

The procedure is the same as one used by opposition MPs to block a no deal Brexit before the March 29 deadline.

The proposal was put forward after two of the candidates in the running to be the next Prime Minister, Dominic Raab and Esther McVey, both suggesting they would prorogue Parliament to stop MPs blocking leaving the EU without a deal.

North West Cambridgeshire MP, Conservative Shailesh Vara, voted against the motion, as did Brexit Secretary and North East Cambridgeshire Steve Barclay, South Holland and The Deepings MP John Hayes and Corby MP Tom Pursglove.

Grantham and Stamford MP Nick Boles, and Huntingdon MP Jonathan Djanogly, both backed the motion.

The Peterborough Telegraph has approached Ms Forbes for comment.