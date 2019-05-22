The hustings at the church hall

New Peterborough by-election hustings announced

Another hustings has been organised for the upcoming by-election in Peterborough.

St John’s church in Cathedral Square is holding the hustings on Tuesday, May 28 from 7.30pm.

Labour candidate Lisa Forbes

Labour candidate Lisa Forbes

Renew candidate Peter Ward

Labour candidate Lisa Forbes
Renew candidate Peter Ward

SDP candidate Patrick O'Flynn

Renew candidate Peter Ward
SDP candidate Patrick O'Flynn

4. Hustings at New Westgate Church hall

SDP candidate Patrick O'Flynn
