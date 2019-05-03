New party campaigning to completely scrap Brexit to stand in Peterborough by-election

A new political party which is campaigning to completely scrap Brexit has announced it will stand in the upcoming by-election in Peterborough.

The new UK European Union Party (UKEUP) says it is the only party standing to revoke Article 50.

Pierre Kirk

The by-election on June 6 has been called after MP Fiona Onasanya lost her seat following a Recall Petition which started after she was jailed for perverting the course of justice.

The petition only needed 10 per cent of constituents to sign it to be successful, but in the end it received signatures from more than 27 per cent of eligible voters.

So far seven parties have confirmed their candidates, while UKEUP becomes the third party to announce they will field a candidate without confirming who that is.

Former Labour and Respect MP George Galloway has also announced he will stand, although it has been suggested he wants to represent the Brexit Party.

UKEUP leader Pierre Kirk said: “We are doing everything we can to stand for Remain in the long term, which is why the EU is in our party’s name.

"Change will lose their core team at the next general election and the Liberal Democrats cannot be trusted to hold a position, for example Clegg going back on his promise about tuition fees.”

The new party was founded by supporters of the People’s Vote March. It is putting forward nine candidates for the EU elections on May 23 in London, the South East and North East of England.

Mr Kirk (42) added: “We stand for the gentler side of politics having one aim, and that is to stop Brexit.”

RELATED

Fiona Onasanya confirms she will not stand in Peterborough by-election

Every article on Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya Recall Petition since result was announced