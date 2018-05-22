New Mayor of Peterborough chosen for forthcoming year

The new Mayor of Peterborough has been chosen for the forthcoming year.

Cllr Chris Ash, Liberal Party member for Dogsthorpe, has moved from deputy mayor to become the city's First Citizen.

Deputy mayoress Judy Fox, deputy mayor John Fox, mayor Chris Ash and mayoress Doreen Roberts

And remarkably last year's mayor Cllr John Fox, Werrington First member for Werrington, has now become the new deputy mayor, meaning the two councillors have swapped roles for the next 12 months.

The mayoress is Doreen Roberts and the deputy mayoress is Cllr Judy Fox.

Cllr Ash praised Cllrs John and Judy Fox for their "exceptional" hard work in promoting the city and said he wanted to "play a part to ensure Peterborough continues to be a great city." He announced that the theme for his year as mayor would be a "city in harmony".

He added: "The mayoress and I will represent the city as best we can." He also revealed he will have a representative from a different religion at each meeting.

Fellow Dogsthorpe representative Cllr Bella Saltmarsh said: "Chris is a very hard working and well respected local ward councillor. Residents of our ward are extremely proud to have one of our councillors as mayor of the city."

On his year as mayor Cllr Fox said: "It's been an honour and a privilege and I've enjoyed every minute.

"The first six months I had six days off. I would like to thank Chris and Doreen. We've had some laughs on the way, especially at the beer festival."

Praising Cllr Fox on his year in office, council leader Cllr John Holdich said: "John has been a fantastic ambassador for this city. Where he has gone he has left a lasting positive impression on those he has met."

Labour council group leader Cllr Shaz Nawaz said: "Cllr Fox has been caring, considerate and compassionate."

Liberal Democrat group leader Cllr Nick Sandford said Cllr Fox had shown the people of Peterborough "some of the positive features of our local authority."

Werrington First group leader Cllr Stephen Lane said: "We have been blessed to have seen John promoting our city."

Cllr Ash's charities for his year as mayor are: The Light Project, Alzheimer's Society and Deafblind UK.

His first engagement will the opening of the Lido for the new season on Saturday.