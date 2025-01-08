Nene Park Trust resubmits Lynch Farm development plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former riding school could become a dog field with camping for schools

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Nene Park Trust has resubmitted plans to transform the grounds of a historic farmhouse into a dog exercise field with camping for schools.

Lynch Farm is a Grade II listed farmhouse and outbuildings on the edge of Ferry Meadows Country Park in approximately seven acres of paddocks and green space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A riding school had been run by tenants at the site for 50 years but following its closure, the trust, which took over the site in August 2023, is now hoping to put the grounds back into use.

The current Lynch Farm site on Wistow Way Photo: Nene Park Trust

An earlier planning application for the farm was withdrawn in April last year following criticism from residents and councillors about likely noise disturbance.

The resubmitted plans, which were validated by Peterborough City Council on January 2, have been tweaked to change the maximum number of dogs using the dog paddock and where the parking will be to minimise impact on residents.

If approved, the dog exercise field will be an enclosed space on the east side of the site and will be bookable by the hour, with no more than two dogs allowed in the field at any one time with one car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The designated area for camping would be to the north of the site and would allow for up to 14 bell tents on site and a ‘pitch your own’ area for 10 tents.

The trust is planning to widen the entrance to the site to five metres wide so that vehicles can pass each other and a footpath will be created to join to the current path on Wistow Way to the east of the entrance.

Matthew Bradbury, CEO of Nene Park Trust, said: “Following a number of public consultations in October we have now submitted our planning application for phase one of our developments at Lynch Farm on the south west side of Ferry Meadows.

“This amended application is a reflection of the feedback we received first time round, for example the enclosed dog exercise field will now be for a maximum of two dogs and one car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re really excited to bring the site back into regular community use and this application marks the first stage of us bringing this much-loved site back to life.”

The trust’s long-term vision for the site includes the following:

Securing the heritage of the listed building

Year-round events programme for heritage, arts, culture and leisure

Education and learning programme working with local partners

Volunteer and community engagement

Accommodation offers for schools and events

Food and beverage offer

Wedding, conferencing and event venue hire

A garden space reflecting both heritage and well-being