Negotiations ongoing to oust Labour from leadership of Peterborough City Council

Cllr Chris Harper (left) and Dennis Jones (right)

Peterborough First leader Chris Harper revealed his group's intention to gain control of the council

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Negotiations are ongoing between political groups on Peterborough City Council over a potential takeover by Peterborough First.

Councillor Dennis Jones has been leader of the council since last May, when Labour won the most seats to form a minority administration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Peterborough First’s newly re-elected leader Cllr Chris Harper has confirmed that there are currently talks going on to remove Labour from power and form a new administration.

Cllr Harper, who recently replaced Cllr Mohammed Farooq as group leader, said: “Negotiations are going on, which I don’t think is a secret at all, to form a different administration to the one we have at the moment.

“There are no decisions made on who would be leader yet, if it happens. There is no guarantee of anything at the moment because we are still negotiating between the different parties and independents.

“That’s what’s going on at the moment – is there an appetite to do it? There is an appetite from two or three groups, but is there enough? We’ll see what happens.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current makeup of the council includes: 17 Labour councillors, 13 Peterborough First councillors, 11 Conservative councillors, eight Liberal Democrat councillors, six independent councillors and five Green Party councillors.

A group can gain control of a council by having a majority of seats or by forming a coalition with other parties to achieve a majority.

It would not be the first time that Peterborough First have taken control of the authority after a vote of no confidence saw former leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald (Conservative) ousted in November 2023 – a move backed by Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party.

Peterborough First is a group made up of independent councillors, mostly ex-Conservatives, whose motto is ‘People Before Politics’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An annual full council meeting will take place on Monday, May 19 where the potential takeover may be discussed.

A Peterborough Labour spokesperson said: “It is deeply disappointing that Peterborough First councillors have decided to create instability with this politically motivated back-room plot. When Peterborough First had the strongest claim to the Council leadership, Labour did the right thing, put party politics aside, and supported them to govern. With Labour now being the largest political group on the council, they need to do the same. Now is the time for councillors to work together for Peterborough, rather than playing politics with residents’ services and taxpayers’ money.”

Council leader Dennis Jones was approached for a response but he did not wish to comment at this time.