Mum’s concerns over plans to close respite home in Peterborough

The mother of a disabled daughter is worried parents will “burn out” if a respite home for children and young people with disabilities closes.

The Manor in Derby Drive is set to shut under Peterborough City Council cost-cutting budget proposals, with the authority replacing overnight care with services including foster care, after school clubs and outreach services.

But, Nazreen Bibi, whose daughter Mirdyea Shahzadi (19) is severely autistic and needs 24-hour care, warned parents could struggle if they cannot get a rest.

She said: “Parents burn out very quickly if they do not get the right support. The Manor is amazing, it’s brilliant. They knew my daughter very well.”

Mirdyea used The Manor for seven years, occasionally staying overnight, which allowed Nazreen to do activities with her other three children.

The council said a drop in the demand for residential and short breaks at The Manor and at Cherry Lodge, which supports very disabled young people, meant it was not “financially viable” to run both, as the authority expects a £186,000 pressure in 2018/19.

A spokesman said children who previously accessed overnight care are now being supported in the community. He added: “In the proposal an overnight short break stay service would still operate at Cherry Lodge with services continuing as they currently are. All children currently at The Manor will be provided with an alternative package of support as agreed with their parents and carers.”

The plans are being consulted on until March 5.