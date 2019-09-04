MPs reject holding a General Election - how Peterborough’s MPs voted

Have your say

MPs this evening rejected holding a General Election.

Boris Johnson’s motion required two-thirds of MPs to approve it for the country to go to the polls, but Labour MPs abstained.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson giving a speech. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire PPP-190727-142328003

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would not agree to a General Election until a bill preventing a no deal Brexit was passed.

The bill would force the Prime Minister to seek a Brexit extension until the end of January if no agreement has been reached with the EU by October 19.

Mr Johnson has ruled out asking for an extension to Article 50, prompting him to propose the motion.

However, the motion was only voted for by 298 votes to 56 this evening (Wednesday), short of the two-thirds majority needed.

Labour’s MP for Peterborough Lisa Forbes abstained on the motion, while Conservative North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara voted for it.

Earlier, Ms Forbes voted for the bill blocking a no deal Brexit which passed the Commons. Mr Vara voted against it.

The bill will now go to the House of Lords.

