MP to speak at city Brexit debate

Residents can attend a debate on Brexit with a sitting MP.

The Co-operative Party is hosting the “Brexit: Your View. The Final Say” event at South Grove Community Centre on December 2.

David Lammy, MP for

Tottenham, will be speaking on behalf of Remain; the organisers are working a to get

a speaker of similar calibre to speak on behalf of Leave.

The meeting has been organised by Councillor Alan Dowson. Further information can be obtained directly from Councillor Dowson at 07908 245835 or via email at

alan.dowson@peterborough.gov.uk.