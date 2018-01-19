MP for Peterborough voted against EU Withdrawal bill to prevent government ‘power grab’

The MP for Peterborough says she voted against the EU Withdrawal Bill to prevent a “power grab” from the Government.

The bill which aims to incorporate EU law into British law passed through the House of Commons on Wednesday evening (January 17) by 324 votes to 295, despite opposition from Labour, including city MP Fiona Onasanya.

The bill was passed after proposed amendments were defeated earlier in the day. It will now pass to the House of Lords.

Commenting on why she voted against the bill, Ms Onasanya, who ealier this week was made a Labour Whip, told the Peterborough Telegraph: “The remaining stages of the EU Withdrawal Bill debate were concluded despite main issues such as huge and accountable power being put into the hands of government ministers being consistently highlighted.

“Parliament should not be sidelined on key decisions and crucial rights and protections are, in my opinion, at risk without necessary amendments.

“These issues were also highlighted when it was published in July - including writing to the ministers, but no changes were seen.

“I fully understand that the majority of people in Peterborough and indeed this country voted to Leave, but how we leave is what is now being considered.

“I have always said we need to be careful and not careless in our departure and this bill, without amendments, concerns me.

“I voted in favour of amendments, but these votes fell and as such none of those amendments will be implemented.

“Far from bringing back control to Parliament, it could result in a power grab for the Government - this is why the proposed amendments were both necessary and required and further why without them, I felt I had to vote against it.”

In the June 2016 referendum, 60.8 per cent per cent of people in Peterborough voted to leave the EU on a turnout of 72.4 per cent.

