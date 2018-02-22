MP for Peterborough apologises to constituents for delays in replying to their concerns

The MP for Peterborough has apologised to constituents in Peterborough for not replying promptly to some of their concerns.

In an interview with the Peterborough Telegraph which reflects on her first eight months in Parliament, Labour’s Fiona Onasanya said: “Most importantly I want to apologise for constituents in delays in getting back to some of their concerns. My office is nearly up and running.”

Ms Onasanya said she has recently recruited three new members of staff, but that one individual has been waiting nearly three months for security clearance.

She added: “If people feel they can’t reach me or get hold of me it’s not intentional at all. I don’t think people understand that you are starting with nothing as a new MP. I know from speaking to constituents they thought I would be going into Mr Jackson’s office but you don’t.

“You have to find your office space, buy your equipment, advertise for the staff, hire the staff, check emails and respond to them. I want people to know I genuinely care.”

Ms Onasanya, who has been meeting constituents on Thursdays and Fridays, was speaking to the PT in between answering some 800 plus unanswered emails.

She also had to interrupt the interview at one point to answer the phone as she was the only person around.

She added: “The current staff are doing a fantastic job handling a heavy volume of casework.”

The full interview is in today’s Peterborough Telegraph and will appear online at a later date.