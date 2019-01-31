Motorists will need green card to drive in EU if there's a no-deal Brexit

The Association of British Insurers has issued some helpful advice for drivers in the case of a no-deal Brexit.

The organisation has said that people who want to to drive their vehicle in the EU will need a green card to prove they are insured after March 29.

The documents are supplied by your insurer and, if you travel without one, you may be breaking the law. The same requirements will apply to EU motorists travelling to the UK.

The new rules will affect people who drive across the Northern Ireland/Republic of Ireland border, anyone planning to take their vehicle to Europe (for example, a family planning a holiday to France in the Easter holidays) and freight companies transporting goods into the EU after March 29.

The association has answered the most common questions drivers might have:

If there is no-deal, will I need to carry any documents to prove I have the right insurance cover?

Yes - a physical copy of what is called a Green Card. Green Cards are an international certificate of insurance, guaranteeing that the motorist has the necessary third-party motor cover. They are not actual cards, but rather paper documents printed on green paper.

So I will still be able to use my insurance to drive in other EU member states after Brexit?

Yes. All UK motor insurance providers will continue to provide the legal minimum motor insurance cover for travel to EEA countries. You will not need to buy additional third- party motor insurance policy cover when travelling to these countries with a UK-registered vehicle.

How do I get a green Card?

Contact your insurer. They will send you your Green Card. You need to carry the physical document when you travel.

How long will that take?

You should allow about one month before you travel.

How much will it cost?

This will depend on your insurer. It is possible that there may be a small administrative charge.

What if I travel without one?

You will be breaking the law. You may be accused of driving without insurance and could be subject to a fine, having your vehicle seized or prosecution.

The only other legal option available would be to buy local insurance once you arrive in the country of travel, but this not be widely available and may be more expensive than UK-issued policies.