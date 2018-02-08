Motorists urged to report potholes in Peterborough

Motorists are being reminded to report any potholes they spot on roads in and around Peterborough so that they can be repaired as quickly as possible.

The late winter and early spring period is traditionally the time of year when potholes are formed due to freeze-thaw temperature cycles caused by cool night times and warmer daytimes, where water can freeze causing damage to roads.

Last month, a total of 334 works relating to potholes were carried out across the city and the figure is expected to be similar over the coming weeks.

Cllr Peter Hiller, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for growth, planning, housing and economic development, said: “Our highways team does an excellent job keeping our roads in good shape, but we never get complacent, especially at this time of year when the roads take a real battering from the elements.

“So if you spot any potholes on your travels, please do let us know. That way, we can work to repair them as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

As well as repairing potholes, the council also carries out preventative maintenance to stop potholes forming and this work was recognised by figures from the Department of Transport showing that the city’s roads were in a good condition during 2016/17.

The statistics show that just one per cent of the city’s 51 miles of A roads were judged to be in need of maintenance compared to a nation average of three per cent.

Peterborough City Council was also ranked as the top highway and transport authority in the eastern region following a recent survey.

The authority scored highly in the 2017 National Highways and Transport (NHT) survey which asked residents across the country for their views on highway and transport services.

To report a pothole to Peterborough City Council visit www.peterborough.gov.uk or call 01733 747474.