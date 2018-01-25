More than 30% of empty homes in Peterborough brought back into use

More than a quarter of empty homes in Peterborough were brought back into use last year due to work carried out by Peterborough City Council.

Of the 574 privately-owned properties in the city that have been empty for more than six months, 31 per cent (179 empty homes) were brought back into use last year as part of the council’s Empty Homes strategy.

This mirrors progress over the last five years, in which the council has helped to bring 663 empty homes back into use, generating more than £3 million for the authority from the Government’s New Homes Bonus scheme.

Cllr Peter Hiller, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “Empty homes are a national problem, but locally we are making great progress and I am proud of the work we have done.

“Empty properties encourage vandalism, social issues and degradation, as well as providing an eyesore for surrounding residents, so by bringing them back into use we are actively enhancing communities.

“Government legislation allows us to take enforcement action if necessary, but our approach is to try to work with empty home owners and support them, so we would like to remind anyone who has an empty property to get in touch.”

The council’s Empty Homes service offers Peterborough homeowners information, advice and support to bring their empty properties back into use.

If you own an empty home, the council can:

. Give you a free property assessment

. Informally discuss with you the various options and the best way to proceed

. Advise and help you with applications, approvals, lettings and sale processes

. Offer financial assistance for the refurbishment of a property, when used in conjunction with the Empty Homes Partnership.

For more information, contact the council’s Empty Homes Service on 01733 86127 or visit

https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/residents/housing/empty-homes/.