More homes for Eye

A development for 67 homes near Eye Green Nature Reserve has been approved by Peterborough City Council’s planning committee.

A previous scheme for 55 homes in Guilsborough Road, Eye Green, had been rejected by the committee but overturned on appeal. The new application sought to add to the number of properties on the site.

Eye Parish Council and ward representative Cllr Steve Allen were both against the plans. Cllr Allen said: “Eye is being dumped on continuously” and described the proposals as “opportunistic.”

One concern was the impact to the natural habitat including newts, bats, nesting birds and hedgehogs, but the council said there were adequate protection measures.

Twenty-one of the new homes will be affordable.