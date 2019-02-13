Monster Raving Loony Party to stand in future Peterborough by-election

The Monster Raving Loony Party has announced it will stand in a future Peterborough by-election.

Party leader Alan “Howling Laud” Hope will be the party’s candidate should a by-election be called.

Mr Hope becomes the sixth candidate to be confirmed with Labour expected to announce its choice next week.

The Peterborough Telegraph understands the party’s all-woman shortlist consists of four candidates.

A by-election is expected after sitting MP for Peterborough Fiona Onasanya was jailed for three months for perverting the course of justice.

A jury at the Old Bailey unanimously found that she had lied about who was driving her Nissan Micra when it was caught speeding in Thorney.

However, a recall petition, which would allow Ms Onasanya’s constituents to remove her as MP, cannot begin unless she loses her appeal against her conviction.

It was announced on Tuesday by Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow that a hearing has been listed for March 5.

Ms Onasanya, who was expelled by Labour after her conviction, is continuing to receive her £77,000 a year salary as MP.

Mr Hope has stood in numerous elections by-elections going back to 1983 but the party has never won its £500 deposit back. The sum is only returned if a candidate gets at least five per cent of votes cast.

Mr Hope has been party leader for 20 years. He told the Peterborough Telegraph: “We are the party that’s on everybody’s side, no matter what political persuasion they are.

“All we need is a good result - maybe not to win the seat, but we hope we get enough votes to save our deposit. Things need shaking up a bit.

“Vote for us - you know it makes sense. Show the other parties you do care, but not for them.”

The party’s policies, according to its website, include freeing “innocent prisoners” to reduce prison overcrowding, clearing national debt by putting it all on a credit card, and painting yellow lines where you can park instead of where you can’t to save money.

Mr Hope said the party is looking for a headquarters in Peterborough in the centre of the city, preferably in a public house with rooms.

The other confirmed candidates so far are: Paul Bristow (Conservative), Beki Sellick (Liberal Democrat), John Whitby (UKIP), Joseph Wells (Green Party) and Patrick O’Flynn (SDP).