Make sure you are registered to vote in Peterborough elections

Have your say

Residents have just a few days left to ensure they are registered to vote in the upcoming council elections.

The deadline to register for the vote on May 3 is Tuesday (April 17).

Almost a third of the Council's seats, across 18 wards, will be contested in city council elections.

Councillors will also be elected to Wansford parish council.

The quickest and easiest way to register to vote is online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

People can also register at the Town Hall in Bridge Street, Peterborough. They must bring documents to verify their name and address (a utility bill or council tax bill), and either a passport or driving licence to provide photographic ID.

If you're registered to vote but won't be able to vote in person at your polling station next month, then you still have time to apply for a postal or a proxy vote. The deadline to register for a postal vote is 5pm on Wednesday 18 April.

Applications for a proxy vote must be received by 5pm on Wednesday 25 April.

To request an application form, please contact the Elections helpline telephone number on 01733 452249 or email: electoral.services@peterborough.gov.uk.

More information can be found at www.peterborough.gov.uk/council/elections.