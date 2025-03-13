Long serving Peterborough City Councillor and former Mayor Irene Walsh to stand down from role

By-election will be needed in May

Long serving Peterborough City Councillor Irene Walsh has said she will stand down from her role in May.

Cllr Walsh, who represents the Conservative Party and the Barnack Ward, said she had made the decision for ‘health and family reasons.’

During her time on the council, Cllr Walsh has represented Stanground Central, Hargate and Hempsted and Orton Longueville wards, along with her current spell with Barnack.

Cllr Irene Walsh

She won her seat at the last election in 2024, and was due to face election next in 2028.

She was Mayor of Peterborough in 2009/10, and was made a City Alderman in the 2023 civic awards.

Cllr Walsh said her choice of timing was deliberate so as not to involve the Council in any additional expenses. The election of a new Ward Councillor for Barnack Ward will coincide with the election of the Combined Authority Mayor for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough and

therefore polling stations will already be in place on that day (May 1).

No other Peterborough City Council seats are currently set to be up for grabs on May 1.

She said: “On a personal note, I feel honoured to have served the city of Peterborough over the years and I have found the role of Barnack Ward Councillor interesting and fulfilling. Through my association with the six Parish Councils in the Ward I have come to appreciate the very important hard work that is undertaken by them in supporting and protecting the villages they represent. I feel confident that the candidate chosen as Ward Councillor on May 1 st will give them and the residents of the Ward the support they so richly deserve.”

Irene has held the Cabinet roles of Communities and Adult Social Care and Health. Among many accomplishments, Irene chaired the War Memorial Committee which led to the installation of the memorial we see in Bridge Street.

Conservative Group Leader Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald said: “We will miss Irene’s experience and guidance. We hope Irene’s legacy of being a hard-working Councillor is continued with our next Conservative candidate for the Barnack Ward. I’d like to thank Irene for her loyalty, hard work and long service to the Conservative Group. We are all thankful to Irene and wish her well; she will be missed by our group.”