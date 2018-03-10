Local elections briefing

Prospective candidates planning to stand in this year’s local and parish elections are invited to attend a briefing session in the Council Chamber at Peterborough Town Hall on Monday at 6.30pm.

Peterborough City Council’s chief executive Gillian Beasley, who is also the council’s Returning Officer, will be holding a briefing session for all prospective candidates and their agents to discuss election processes.

An overview will also be given on the nomination process and election timetable, postal voting procedures, the counting process and electoral integrity issues.

A total of 18 seats on the council, which is currently Conservative run, will be contested on Thursday, May 3.

Parish council elections will also be held in Ailsworth, Castor, Glinton, Marholm, Newborough and Borough Fen, Peakirk, Sutton, Thorney, Thornhaugh, Wansford and Wittering.

For more information about the election briefing session please call Mark Emson, electoral manager on 01733 452282, or email mark.emson@peterborough.gov.uk by 5pm on Friday, March 9.