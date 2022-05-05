Join us here throughout the night as the make-up of Peterborough City Council is decided. 19 councillors will be elected in 18 wards, which could drastically change the balance of power in the city.

The Conservative group have been in control of the council since 2000. They are the only group that can end the night with an overall majority but Labour will be hoping to end the night in control of the council in the form of a coalition between themselves, the Lib Dems, Greens and independents.