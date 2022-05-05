Peterborough went to the polls on Thursday (May 5) to elect 19 city councillors in 18 wards, as well as a number of parish councillors in 12 wards.
LIVE BLOG: Candidates face nervous wait to see how they have fared at Peterborough City Council Local Elections 2022
Last updated: Thursday, 05 May, 2022, 22:49
- 19 councillors to be elected
- Conservatives have controlled the council since 2000
- Conservatives currently have 28 seats, 30 needed for a majority
- 12 parish council elections also being held
- Green leader Julie Howell and Mayor Steven Lane among those up for election
Join us here throughout the night as the make-up of Peterborough City Council is decided. 19 councillors will be elected in 18 wards, which could drastically change the balance of power in the city.
The Conservative group have been in control of the council since 2000. They are the only group that can end the night with an overall majority but Labour will be hoping to end the night in control of the council in the form of a coalition between themselves, the Lib Dems, Greens and independents.
Polls will be closing soon across the city. They will close at 10pm with the first box expected to arrive at the count, at the Showground, at 10:15pm.
What is the current make up of the council?
Seats 60 (31 needed for a majority)
Conservatives 28, Labour/Labour and Cooperative 16, Liberal Democrats 7, Peterborough First 4, Green 3, Independant 1, vacant 1.
Numeber of seats being defended: Conservatives 7, Labour 5, Lib Dem 3, Green 1, Peterborough First 1.
Currently, Peterborough First support the Conservatives in a minortiy administration but should the group find themselves needing more than 4 seats to give them a majority, then they could lose their grip on the town hall.
Labour, Lib Dem, Green and the independants would be much more likely to form together to create a new coalition rather than any of them offering their support to Conservative rule.