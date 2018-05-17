Liberal Democrats re-elect Peterborough City Council leader

Have your say

The Liberal Democrats have re-elected Nick Sandford to be their group leader on Peterborough City Council.

Cllr Sandford was chosen last night by fellow councillors to continue in the role he has performed for a large part of the past 14 years.

Deputy leader is Cllr Christian Hogg who was elected onto the council in Fletton & Stanground earlier this month, gaining the seat for the Lib Dems from Labour.

There are currently six Lib Dem councillors, making it the third most represented party on the 60 seat council.