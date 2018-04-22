Lib Dems reveal Peterborough manifesto and Conservatives defend city record

Have your say

The Liberal Democrats have revealed their manifesto for the local elections on May 3.

The party, which holds five seats on the city council, wants to create a “safer, fairer, greener, cleaner and more prosperous Peterborough.”

The manifesto includes 10 priorities. These are:

. Give residents a greater say on what happens in their area

. Fight for more resources for our city

. Tackle fly-tipping, graffiti, dog fouling and littering across our city

. Protect and enhance our environment, reduce waste & tackle climate change

. Improve our roads, pavements and public transport network

. Make Peterborough an age friendly city

. Work to scrap SATs and education league tables

. Reduce crime, antisocial behaviour and speeding in our city

. Tackle Peterborough’s homelessness and affordable housing crisis

. Protect our pavements and grass verges.

Liberal Democrat council group leader Cllr Nick Sandford, speaking about the Conservative administration at the city council, said: “Like all councils, Peterborough is having to make savings year after year and they have had some difficult choices to make.

“Our argument is that when faced with difficult choices, too often they have made the wrong choices. And often choices that have hit hardest at people who can least afford to pay.”

. Labour and UKIP have also released manifestos which were covered by the PT at the time they were launched. The Conservatives have not issued a full manifesto but their campaign leaflet is summarised below. The Peterborough Telegraph will cover other parties’ manifestos when released.

Leaflets being distributed by the Conservatives across the city come with the headline: ‘What has the Conservative council done for Peterborough?’

There are eight sub-headings which are:

. A business friendly city

. Caring for our residents

. Low tax - less waste - better services

. A safer city

. An educated city

. A cleaner, greener city

. Our city centre

. Local Conservatives - local solutions.

Council deputy leader and chairman of Peterborough Conservatives Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald said: “We believe we have a strong narrative and good track record in difficult circumstances.”