Leader of Peterborough First party on city council steps down from role

New leader will be announced following ‘imminent’ group meeting

The leader of the second biggest party on Peterborough City Council has announced he is stepping down from his position.

Councillor Chris Harper, leader of Peterborough First – the opposition to the Labour Party on the council – said he had made the decision to prevent himself from being ‘spread to thinly’ with his other commitments.

No replacement has been named as yet – but a new leader will be appointed at an ‘imminent’ group meeting.

Cllr Chris Harper at this year's local elections

When Peterborough First led the council, before May’s local elections, while Cllr Harper was party leader, Cllr Mohammed Farooq was leader of the council.

Cllr John Fox is currently listed as Deputy Leader of the group on the city council website.

Cllr Harper said: “Peterborough First is now in the privileged position of being the second largest group in the Council chamber, and therefore the official opposition. The leader role demands a great deal more time to ensure our group are serving the Peterborough residents as an effective opposition.

“Residents will know just how dedicated I am and how much time and attention I give to my ward, my volunteering interests, and to my role as Chair of the planning and environmental committee and the levels of this vital work has increased substantially particularly this year and this in addition to being full time employed.

“To prevent spreading myself too thinly on those commitments, I have made the difficult decision to step down as leader of the Peterborough First Group.

"It has been an honour to be the Group Leader, and to see our group grow in the last few years from our initial four councillors to the 14 we see in the chamber today. To see Peterborough First serve as an administration earlier in the year shows just how far we have come and the exciting future ahead of us and so to ensure I continue to serve my ward residents with the dedication they deserve, continue to fulfil my other vital roles, and help the group to continue to grow, I have decided now is the right time to seek a new leader who will be able to devote the time and effort required to guide us through the years ahead. The new leader will have my full support as we continue to fulfil our promise of putting the people of our city before

politics.”

Cllr Harper has served as a Councillor since May 2011, and has been the Group Leader of Peterborough First since May 2022.