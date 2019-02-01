Labour to choose next Peterborough parliamentary candidate from all-woman shortlist to replace Fiona Onasanya

The Labour Party’s next parliamentary candidate in Peterborough will be selected from an all-woman shortlist.

Labour has begun the process to select its candidate after expelling the city MP from the party following her conviction for perverting the course of justice.

Ms Onasanya was sentenced to three months in prison at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, but remains as MP.

She is currently appealing her conviction, but if that appeal unsuccessful a recall petition would automatically open up, which would see the MP lose her seat if 10 per cent of her constituents signed it within a six week period.

The appeals process is likely to last for several months.

The Peterborough Labour Party said today: “We are excited to announce that the selection process to be Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Peterborough is now open.

“This selection will be an all-women shortlist and is open to all women who have been a member of the Labour Party for at least one year.”

Labour’s past two parliamentary candidates have both been women - Ms Onasanya and Lisa Forbes, who unsuccessfully ran in the 2015 General Election against Conservative Stewart Jackson.

Mr Jackson then lost the seat two years later to Ms Onasanya.

Labour MP for Cambridge Daniel Zeichner admitted earlier this week that Ms Onasanya’s selection as candidate in 2017 was rushed due to the calling of a snap General Election.

He said the process to select candidates is normally six to eight weeks.

All parties other than Labour have already selected their candidates in anticipation of a future by-election.

Confirmed candidates so far are: Paul Bristow (Conservative), Beki Sellick (Liberal Democrat), John Whitby (UKIP), Joseph Wells (Green Party) and Patrick O’Flynn (SDP).