Labour suspends Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya and calls on her to resign following guilty verdict

Labour has called on MP for Peterborough Fiona Onasanya to resign her seat after she was found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

Ms Onasanya was found guilty by a jury at the Old Bailey today (Wednesday, December 19).

She has now had the party whip removed from her and been suspended.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “The Labour Party is deeply disappointed in Fiona Onasanya’s behaviour. It falls well below what is expected of politicians. She should now resign.

“Fiona Onasanya is being administratively suspended from the Labour Party and therefore the whip with immediate effect.”

