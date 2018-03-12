Labour reveals candidate list as it seeks to end Conservative rule at Peterborough City Council

The Labour Party has announced its full list of candidates as it seeks to end the rule of the Conservatives at Peterborough City Council.

The party is defending seven out of 18 seats on May 3 but three sitting councillors will not be standing: Cllr Ann Sylvester (Bretton), Cllr Alan Clark (Fletton & Stanground) and Cllr Nazim Khan (North).

Cllr Jo Johnson is also giving up her East ward seat to try and win the seat in Bretton.

Group leader Cllr Ed Murphy (Ravensthorpe), Mahboob Hussain (Central) and Alan Dowson (Fletton & Woodston) are all defending their seats,

Labour currently hold 15 of the 60 seats on the council, while the ruling Conservatives hold 30.

But the party’s council group leader Cllr Ed Murphy is hopeful of making inroads into the Tory lead despite the Conservatives only defending six seats.

Dr Christian DeFeo, media and communications officer for the Peterborough Labour Party, who is also one of the candidates, said: “Labour has selected a strong, talented and diverse set of candidates who are truly representative of the people of Peterborough.

“They are united by their commitment to serving our city and ensuring that the city government is effective, efficient and compassionate.

“The team looks forward to making its case to the people on the doorstep in the coming weeks.”

UKIP, the Liberal Party and Werrington First are also defending one seat, while the Liberal Democrats are holding two seats.

Roughly a third of the council seats are contested every year for three years. There are then no elections in the fourth year, with the cycle then beginning again the year after that.

CANDIDATE LIST:

Bretton - Joanne Johnson

Central - Mahboob Hussain

Dogsthorpe - Dennis Jones

East - Samantha Jane Hemraj

Eye, Thorney & Newborough - Christian DeFeo

Fletton & Stanground - Chris Skidmore

Fletton & Woodston - Alan Dowson

Gunthorpe - Haggai Odep

Hampton Vale - Mohammed Munir

Hargate & Hempsted - Callie Hargreaves

North - Nazreen Bibi

Orton Longueville - Heather Skibsted

Orton Waterville - Alan Gasparutti

Park - Aasiyah Joseph

Paston & Walton - Jonas Yonga

Ravensthorpe - Ed Murphy

Stanground South - Alan Bull

Werrington - Suzanne White

RELATED:

Ex-leader hits out at ‘women only’ shortlists

Labour investigates Peterborough candidate after complaints about alleged anti-Semitic Facebook posts

Former leader Marco Cereste attempts to retain seat in Peterborough City Council elections