Labour releases Peterborough manifesto

The Labour Party has released its manifesto for Peterborough ahead of local elections in May.

The party said it will improve school exam results, develop a sustainable transport policy “with pedestrians and cyclists at its heart,” improve the “quality and range of cultural events and leisure activities,” build 350 new council homes and build youth provision in every ward.

The manifesto also accuses the Conservatives of increasing their own allowances by £186,000 (which is incorrect as that figure includes a rise in allowances for all councillors, including those from Labour).

Prospective candidates and supporters, including MP for Peterborough Fiona Onasanya, met outside the Town Hall last Saturday.