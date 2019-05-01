Labour made favourite by the bookies to win Peterborough by-election

Labour has been made the favourite by Ladbrokes to win the Peterborough seat.

A by-election has been called for June 6 after voters kicked out sitting MP Fiona Onasanya through a Recall Petition after she was jailed for perverting the course of justice.

Eight candidates have already been announced for the by-election, while two further parties are expected to announce their candidates in due course.

Ms Onasanya was voted in as a Labour MP with a majority of 607 votes, but was kicked out of the party the day after her conviction.

Soon after the result of the Recall Petition was announced, Ladbrokes tweeted out its odds for the by-election.

It makes Labour candidate Lisa Forbes the 8/11 odds on favourite, followed by the new Brexit Party which is 2/1, even though it has not announced its candidate or ever contested a parliamentary seat before.

Conservative candidate Paul Bristow is 5/1,

Change UK is next in the betting at 66/1 even though it has not announced if it will even contest the seat.

The Liberal Democrats, Green Party, UKIP, SDP and even Miss Onasanya herself are all currently available at 100/1.

There are no odds for the Renew Party, George Galloway and the Monster Raving Loony Party, the other confirmed parties and candidates.

However, there should be caution around political betting.

In 2015 pollster Lord Ashcroft gave Ms Forbes a two per cent lead on Conservative incumbent Stewart Jackson shortly before the election, which Mr Jackson ended up winning.