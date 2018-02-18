Labour investigates Peterborough candidate after complaints about alleged anti-Semitic Facebook posts

A Labour candidate for May’s local elections is being investigated by the party following complaints raised about alleged anti-Semitic posts on Facebook.

The complaints about Alan Bull are being looked into by the Labour Party, but the candidate for Stanground South said the “private” posts were “doctored screenshots.”

Mr Bull was selected last year by Labour’s Local Campaign Forum to stand in the upcoming Peterborough City Council elections, and despite the investigation continuing Labour members are being invited to canvass with him in Stanground South this week.

The posts in question were claimed to be anti-Semitic in nature and also involved the alleged sharing of an article questioning the Holocaust. Mr Bull told the PT that the posts had been ‘doctored’. The Peterborough Telegraph contacted Labour’s Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya about the Facebook posts. She said: “All of my Labour colleagues and I are vehemently opposed to anti-Semitism and are opposed to any suggestion that the Holocaust was a hoax.

“However, I am not in a position to comment on this individual case as an investigation is underway and I cannot pre-judge its outcome. I have no doubt that the investigation will be fair, balanced and thorough.”

Three Labour councillors also replied to requests for comment.

Cllr Richard Ferris said: “One of the original complaints was in the summer last year and here we are in February and no action has been taken.

“At a time when we live in a country that’s very divided the Labour Party should be a paragon of inclusivity.”

Cllr Matthew Mahabadi said: “I trust that the party will do the right thing.”

Labour’s group leader on the council, Cllr Ed Murphy, told the PT: “I expect the internal investigation will resolve this matter in the near future.”

Mr Bull told the PT on the phone last Thursday: “I have spoken to the Labour Party about this and Ed Murphy as well. I have been advised to say no comment to you.”

The next day he emailed: “It is likely that the material obtained is a collection of doctored screenshots of two-year-old private Facebook posts.”

A Labour spokesperson said the party does not comment on internal selection matters.”