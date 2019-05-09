Katie Hopkins joins UKIP by-election campaign launch to ‘thank’ Peterborough voters who removed Fiona Onasanya

Katie Hopkins joined the launch of the UKIP by-election campaign in Peterborough to “thank” voters who removed former MP Fiona Onasanya.

The media personality joined candidate John Whitby and party leader Gerard Batten in the city centre yesterday (Wednesday).

John Whitby (front row, second from right) and Katie Hopkins (front row, third from left) at the campaign launch. Mr Batten is stood between them

Mr Whitby said he wanted to send a “clear and unmistakable message to the Government and the establishment,” which was: “Do as we tell you or lose your job. It’s the only thing that they understand and that will get their attention.”

The by-election is being held on Thursday, June 6 after Fiona Onasanya became the first MP to be removed by her constituents under a Recall Petition. The petition was signed by 19,261 of her constituents (27.64 per cent), passing the 10 per cent threshold needed to trigger a by-election.

Ms Onasanya was expelled by Labour the day after she was convicted.

Ms Hopkins posted a video from the launch, where she stated: “I’m here in Peterborough where people turned out in their thousands to vote for Brexit. Not only did the brilliant people of Peterborough vote for Brexit, 19,000 of the people here decided to get themselves to either a place where they could sign a petition or they sent in their document through the post and they got rid of their criminal MP, Labour’s Fiona Onasanya.

“I’m so proud of the people of Peterborough. I couldn’t be more thrilled that they were so motivated to get rid of someone and get someone better that they truly deserve. So I’ve come here today to kiss all the people who helped get rid of her and say thank you to Peterborough.”

Mr Whitby, who until last week was a city councillor for the Fletton and Stanground ward, said the Conservatives and Labour have “continually lied about delivering Brexit and are still trying to prevent it actually happening.

“Will the election of one more of the same make any difference? No, you will just get another career politician, something that I’m not and have no intention of becoming.”

Mr Whitby claimed if he was elected it would “have a seismic impact in Westminster and 400 MPs in Leave voting constituencies will suddenly realise that they are in line to lose their cushy, well paid jobs. They will then, at long last, start to listen to what their voters told them in 2016, that they wanted to Leave the EU.”

The former councillor also highlighted the fact he lives locally, adding: “You need to vote for someone from this city, (albeit Stanground and not north of the river!) who chose to live here, who has worked for the residents on the council, who has an investment in the city and its future and who’ll strive to improve the city, from jobs through to education, healthcare, housing and policing, plus focus on the general wellbeing of its residents.

“You would also be voting for a party with a full manifesto and policies designed for just one thing, and that’s to do the best for the UK and its people, and by extension, for Peterborough and its residents.

“And that means all of its residents, irrespective of their background, race or religion, despite what you might have read to the contrary.”