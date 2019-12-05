Jeremy Corbyn visits Peterborough school with Labour General Election candidate

Jeremy Corbyn visited a Peterborough primary school this morning (Thursday).

The Labour leader was at Fulbridge Academy in New England alongside Lisa Forbes who is seeking to defend the Peterborough seat for the party.

Jeremy Corbyn and Lisa Forbes at Fulbridge Academy. Photo: Labour Party

Mr Corbyn spoke to children and staff on his visit, which occurred on the same day that Labour announced it would cap class sizes to 30 and recruit nearly 20,000 extra teachers over five years.

Mr Corbyn conducted an interview with the BBC during his visit. Labour said the Peterborough Telegraph had been invited to attend, but the PT does not have a record of any invite.

Labour then said the leader would call this afternoon to conduct an interview over the phone but so far nobody has called.

Ms Forbes, who won the seat by 683 votes in a by-election in June, said: “It was an honour to welcome Jeremy to Peterborough this morning for a tour of Fulbridge Academy.

“Education is a really important issue for people in our city. Schools in Peterborough are at breaking point and many have lost almost £500 per pupil under the Conservatives with more cuts forecast next year.

“The head of education in Peterborough, Jonathan Lewis, has said that some schools are ‘on the verge’ of closing some days to save money. As a city, we are second bottom in the primary school league tables and our children are unable to unlock their full potential, but I want to stress to parents that things don’t have to be this way.

“Labour will invest in our children’s futures and ensure that schools in Peterborough get a proper funding increase for the first time in years. We’ve committed to increased long-term investment and a fairer funding formula, which means that no child in Peterborough will be worse off under a Labour government.

“It’s the real change that families in Peterborough need and deserve.”