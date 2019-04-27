Jeremy Corbyn 'very sad' at political demise of Fiona Onasanya as he calls on Peterborough voters to kick MP out of Parliament

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he was "very sad" at the political demise of Fiona Onasanya as he called on Peterborough voters to kick the MP out of office during a visit to the city.

The MP for Peterborough was found guilty last year of perverting the course of justice after lying about who was driving her car when it was caught speeding in Thorney in July 2017.

Fiona Onasanya outside her home in Peterborough. Photo: Terry Harris

Ms Onasanya served four weeks of a three month sentence before being released on licence. She later unsuccessfully appealed against her conviction but has continued to maintain her innocence.

Her prison sentence automatically triggered a Recall Petition which if 10 per cent of her constituents sign will lead to a by-election. The petition, which will cost around £500,000 and is being funded by the Government, ends on Wednesday at 5pm, with the result expected to be announced the same evening.

Ms Onasanya was seen as a rising star in the Labour Party before her conviction after being promoted to become a whip.

Mr Corbyn also visited Peterborough to help her election campaign in 2017, but the party swiftly expelled her after her conviction and has been campaigning for residents to sign the Recall Petition.

The Labour leader was in Peterborough today to support party members campaigning ahead of Thursday's city council elections, and to promote parliamentary candidate Lisa Forbes.

Asked whether he wanted residents to sign the Recall Petition, he replied: "They should sign it.

"I'm very sad with what happened to her, but we have to move on."

