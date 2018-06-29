Is being a councillor hard work? Peterborough's politicians give insight into their lives for National Democracy Week

Peterborough City councillors have revealed what inspired them to get into politics and what their roles involve as part of a week-long celebration of democracy.

National Democracy Week takes place next week and is aimed at involving more people in the democratic process.

This year's celebration is especially poignant as 2018 marks the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote and the 90th anniversary of the 1928 Equal Franchise Act which gave women the same voting rights as men.

You can watch council leader Cllr John Holdich, Labour leader Cllr Shaz Nawaz, Liberal Democrat Cllr Simon Barkham and cabinet member for children's service Cllr Sam Smith answering questions about their roles via the following links:

When did you first become interested in politics? https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ntqgo-c1WC0



What is the average day in a life for a councillor? https://www.youtube.com/embed/qR-2GGC1ONk



Is being a councillor hard work? https://www.youtube.com/embed/eWHc52rZZrg



How many meetings do you have to go to? https://www.youtube.com/embed/kmgTLQd4cAA



Would you encourage your children to become councillors? https://www.youtube.com/embed/OzsmznAQXGA

Do you want to become Prime Minister? https://www.youtube.com/embed/AENztYJqGnA



What is your proudest achievement as a councillor? https://www.youtube.com/embed/2rwD7OkKmco



Can a local councillor really make a difference in Peterborough? https://www.youtube.com/embed/ONSuLjSsNvw

As part of National Democracy Week, Peterborough City Council is also hosting 'Democracy in a Day' at Peterborough Town Hall on Tuesday, July 3 from 5pm to 8pm.

Members of the public, community groups and organisations are invited to come along to the event which will feature a series of workshops providing information about the electoral and democratic process including:

. Why it is important to vote

. Understanding the electoral process

. How decisions are made

. What the role of a councillor involves.

Admission to Democracy In A Day is free and visitors can drop in at any time throughout the duration of the event.

Visitors will also get the chance to take a 'selfie' with the council's Mayor, win £30 worth of Queensgate shopping centre vouchers in a prize draw and receive a free goody bag.

For more information about National Democracy Week visit www.gov.uk/government/news/national-democracy-week-2018