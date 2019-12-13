Increased majority for Tory Shailesh Vara in North West Cambridgeshire at General Election

Conservative Shailesh Vara said his increased majority was a mandate to ‘get Brexit done’ as he was returned as MP for North West Cambridgeshire.

Mr Vara celebrated a substnatially increased majority and promised to focus on education, policing and the NHS as well as Brexit.

Shailesh Vara at the count

“I want to thank the people of North West Cambridgeshire for having the faith in me for a fifth time returning me to Parliament as your MP.

“I want to say that I represent all of the people of North West Cambridgeshire, those who have voted for me this evening, those who have voted for another candidate and even those who did not vote - I want you to know that I will represent you all and see that your wishes are carried out to the best of my ability.

“This election was not just about Brexit, but it was obvious that the people of the country wanted this done, and now we have a mandate for a Conservative government to act on the voice of the people of Britain. Then we can concentrate on the important factors that I know mean so much of Peterborough, education, policing and the NHS.”

