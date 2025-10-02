The old Peterborough Dementia Resource Centre on Lincoln Roadplaceholder image
IN PICTURES: Inside the Peterborough Dementia Resource Centre as it goes up for sale - for £1.4 million

By Stephen Briggs
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 14:38 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2025, 09:07 BST
The former Peterborough Dementia Resource Centre is still on the market – with offers of £1.4 million being invited.

The building was home to a much loved – and vital – facility in Peterborough for many years.

However, last year funding was reduced for the site, and plans were drawn up to move the facilities – initially to Bretton Library, before an alternative site at Paston Farm Community Centre was announced in May this year.

The much loved old building on Lincoln Road was put up for sale, and a deal to sell was agreed, with a buyer found – but in February, The Peterborough Telegraph exclusively revealed that the sale had fallen through.

Eight months on, a buyer has still not been found – and now the building is listed on the Savills website, with a £1.4 million price tag.

The listing says the building is 11,230 sq ft(1,043.30 sq m), and is ‘Suitable for a range of uses’ – although currently ‘configured as offices.’

The listing says there is a ‘good level of parking’ and is a ‘development opportunity.’

For more information visit https://search.savills.com/property-detail/gb0400s289988

Peterborough City Council have been approached for comment

The building is currently configured for offices

The building is currently configured for offices

The centre has a price tag of £1.4 million

The centre has a price tag of £1.4 million

The centre is located on Lincoln Road

The centre is located on Lincoln Road

The centre was a much loved - and vital - facility for people with dementia and their families

The centre was a much loved - and vital - facility for people with dementia and their families

