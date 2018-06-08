IN PHOTOS: A review of Fiona Onasanya's first year as MP for Peterborough

Today (Friday, June 8) marks a year to the day since Fiona Onasanya became MP for Peterborough.

The Labour MP defeated Conservative Stewart Jackson by 607 votes in 2017 to end his 12 years in Parliament in a surprise result.

Fiona Onasanya at the East of England Arena and Events Centre on the night of her election win

A month after the election victory the former solicitor was in the House of Commons using her maiden speech in Parliament to both thank her predecessor and raise the issues of health, education and housing.

Her time as MP began just before the Grenfell Tower tragedy, and soon afterwards she called on the city council to undergo a review of social housing and new builds to make sure both were safe for inhabitants.

In February Ms Onasanya spoke to the Peterborough Telegraph about her time in Parliament and what she had been doing since being elected.

This included keeping the pressure on the authorities over the benefits system Universal Credit, demanding action to kick out racism in local football, supporting charities to combat loneliness and raising concerns about bed blocking at Peterborough City Hospital.

Other areas where Ms Onasanya has been vocal are St Michael's Gate - where she criticised the state of the accommodation for the homeless on the estate in Parnwell ("minor" repairs have since been made there) - and notorious fly-tipping hot spot Norwood Lane.

She also made headlines last August when she promised to spend more than £800 of her own money every month on free bulky and electrical waste collections to help reduce fly-tipping in the city. Collections did take place, but there was criticism that not as many as had been promised.

The MP also apologised to constituents in February for delays in replying to emails as she was getting her office up and running. She said at the time: “You have to find your office space, buy your equipment, advertise for the staff, hire the staff, check emails and respond to them. I want people to know I genuinely care.”

The PT would like to hear your thoughts on Ms Onasanya's first year as MP. You can comment on this article, email news@peterboroughtoday.co.uk or find us on Facebook or Twitter.