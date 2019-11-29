Hustings for Peterborough General Election candidates announced

Have your say

Hustings are being organised for the Peterborough candidates at the General Election.

St John’s church in Cathedral Square is holding a hustings on Tuesday, December 3 from 7.30pm.

The church said the candidates from the main parties have been invited.

Salaam Radio is also hosting a hustings from 8pm to 10pm two days later.

It will be held at The Allama Iqbal Centre in Cromwell Road and broadcast live on the station at 106.2FM and online.

Anyone unable to attend will also be to watch on the station’s social media channels.

A maximum of 80 people will be able to attend on a first come, first serve basis.

The full list of candidates standing at the election on December 12 can be viewed on the Peterborough Telegraph’s website.