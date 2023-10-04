Huntingdonshire Council prepares for staff strike

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Council staff are set to strike on Friday as part of an ongoing pay dispute.

Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) is preparing for planned industrial action on Friday 6 October. This is for all UNISON members employed by the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HDC was informed that members of UNISON intend to take industrial action in relation to a pay dispute relating to the pay award for 2023/24. If the issue is not resolved, UNISON also intend to pursue a period of industrial action in the form of an ongoing period of work to rule from Monday 9 October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strike action is planned for Friday

Cllr Martin Hassall, Executive Councillor for Corporate and Shared Services, said: “Arrangements have been put in place to ensure that we can maintain our frontline services as best we can and most will run as normal, but if industrial action goes ahead, some services have had to be prioritised at the expense of others and we would ask for the public's patience.

“We will continue to keep our residents informed via our website and social media."

Most services will run as normal with Council Tax, Housing Benefits, Homelessness, Environmental Health, Leisure Centres, and many other services continuing to support residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from the council said: “Refuse and Recycling services will also continue but in order to deliver these statutory services, (which we have to provide by law), if industrial action goes ahead, we will have to delay green bin and bulky waste collection services on 6 October to allow us to prioritise collecting household and recycling waste. If industrial action takes place, then garden waste collections that were due on Friday 6 October will now be moved to Saturday 7 October.

“If industrial action goes ahead, residents are asked not to put their garden waste bins out for collection on Friday 6 October.”

On the day of the potential industrial action, it is expected no collections of bulky waste will occur, however residents will be able to make bookings via the online form as normal for other days or to take items to their local Household Waste Recycling Centre.