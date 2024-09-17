Hundreds sign petition in bid to save Peterborough Panthers speedway team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Consultation on plans to redevelop East of England Showground

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of residents have signed a petition in a bid to save the Peterborough Panthers speedway team.

The team’s home is under threat as plans to build a huge housing and leisure complex at the East of England Showground have been submitted from the East of England Agricultural Society (EEAS) and AEPG.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A petition has been set up to try and save Peterborough Panthers speedway

A consultation period is now open for residents to have their say on the plans – but a group of supporters have now set up a a petition to show their support for the Panthers – and to keep speedway at the showground.

Over the years, the speedway team has seen some of the best riders in the world take to the shale at the showground, bringing titles and visitors to the city.

However, developer AEPG has said the team was losing money, and have already started Decommissioning Work on the track.

The online petition, which has already seen around 700 people sign it (at the time of writing) – says: “The Peterborough Panthers Speedway Consortium (Forever Panthers Consortium) aims to preserve the sport of motorcycle Speedway in the city of Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following the eviction of the team from the East of England Showground due to its proposed mass development to build 1500 houses and associated leisure, the Speedway team are currently homeless.

“Speedway, which is a fantastic, family friendly sport, has operated at the Showground for 53 years. We believe that Speedway should be included in any development plans; the Showground can still be a great location for the Speedway team, one that a growing community can enjoy exciting top class sport, just as generations of Peterborough people have done for over half a century.

“We have a great relationship with our local Parish Council but we still need to show local decision makers how much support the Peterborough Panthers Speedway Team enjoys, locally, nationally and internationally.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The consultation over the plans is set to end on October 5, with a planning committee meeting on October 15.

To sign the petition visit https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/register-your-support-to-preserve-speedway-in