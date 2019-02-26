Hundreds sign petition against asphalt plant near Peterborough primary school

Almost 400 residents have signed a petition calling on Peterborough city councillors to reject controversial proposals to build a 23-metre high asphalt plant opposite Gladstone Primary Academy, along Bourges Boulevard.

Cllr Ansar Ali, member for North ward, handed in the petition to planning officers last week and is calling on people to oppose the plans after launching a Stop Tarmac campaign.

He said: “These plans have caused a lot of concern in our community. The heavy industrial plant will stand at the entrance to the city centre and will be only around 60 metres from one of our primary schools.

“It is clear to me, and many people in our community, that the location of the site is not appropriate for this type of heavy industrial asphalt plant. That is why we have launched the Stop Tarmac campaign and we hope that our opinions will now be taken into consideration.”

The plant, if built, would provide materials for construction projects in parts of the county.

However, objectors are worried about the height of the plant, as well as potential increases in noise, traffic and pollution.

A spokesperson for Tarmac previously told the Peterborough Telegraph that the firm has undertaken “substantial studies” including air quality and noise assessments to ensure “minimal impact on the area”.

She added: “If the application is successful, continued monitoring of air quality and noise impact will be undertaken, which we hope will allay any concerns.”

The campaign website can be found at www.stoptarmac.co.uk.

RELATED

School and councillor oppose plans for Peterborough asphalt plant