Hundreds join Peterborough’s Kashmir protest
Hundreds of people filled Cathedral Square to make their voice heard about the political situation thousands of miles away in Kashmir.
1. Kashmir protests in Peterborough
Kashmir solidarity meeting at Cathedral Square EMN-190814-161052009
Midlands
JPI Media Ltd Resell
2. Kashmir protests in Peterborough
Kashmir solidarity meeting at Cathedral Square EMN-190814-161103009
Midlands
JPI Media Ltd Resell
3. Kashmir protests in Peterborough
Kashmir solidarity meeting at Cathedral Square EMN-190814-161114009
Midlands
JPI Media Ltd Resell
4. Kashmir protests in Peterborough
Kashmir solidarity meeting at Cathedral Square EMN-190814-160956009
Midlands
JPI Media Ltd Resell
View more