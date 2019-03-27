How Peterborough’s MPs voted on different Brexit options as deadlock continues

Have your say

MPs have failed to agree on any solution to Brexit despite voting on eight different options this evening (Wednesday, March 27).

MPs took part in indicative votes which were called after they backed a motion on Monday evening to seize control of the timetable in Parliament.

Shailesh Vara and Fiona Onasanya

However, there was no end to the political impasse at Westminster, with the closest vote coming on whether to push for a customs union with the EU. This failed by just eight votes.

MPs were allowed to vote for as many of the options that they wished through a paper ballot.

The votes followed an announcement from Theresa May earlier today that she will stand down if MPs back her withdrawal deal, which had twice been comprehensively rejected.

Independent MP for Peterborough Fiona Onasanya voted against no deal but backed the public having a vote on any deal Parliament agrees before it can be ratified.

Conservative MP for North West Cambridgeshire Shailesh Vara supported no deal and was against another public vote.

Both MPs also differed on the other options which were voted on.

A Recall Petition which could see Ms Onasanya lose her seat is currently running in Peterborough after she was jailed for perverting the course of justice. If 10 per cent of her constituents (nearly 7,000) sign it by 5pm on May 1 a by-election will be triggered.

Before the votes, Ms Onasanya posted on social media: “I have always said that the question is not IF we leave but HOW we leave. Compromise will be key to finding a consensus.”

Mr Vara tweeted before the votes: “People expect the government to run the country, not backbenchers. Particularly not backbenchers who wish to override a mandate given by the public and on which they were elected.”

The cabinet, including Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay, abstained on the votes.

No deal

Leave the EU without a deal on April 12

Result: 400-160 against

Fiona Onasanya (Peterborough) - Against

Shailesh Vara (North West Cambridgeshire) - For

Steve Barclay (North East Cambridgeshire) - Abstain

Nick Boles (Grantham & Stamford) - Against

Jonathan Djanogly (Huntingdon) - Against

John Hayes (South Holland and The Deepings) - For

Tom Pursglove (Corby) - For

Common market 2.0

UK membership of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and European Economic Area (EEA). It allows continued participation in the single market and a “comprehensive customs arrangement” with the EU after Brexit, which would remain in place until the agreement of a wider trade deal which guarantees frictionless movement of goods and an open border in Ireland

Result: 283-188 against

Fiona Onasanya (Peterborough) - For

Shailesh Vara (North West Cambridgeshire) - Against

Steve Barclay (North East Cambridgeshire) - Abstain

Nick Boles (Grantham & Stamford) - For

Jonathan Djanogly (Huntingdon) - For

John Hayes (South Holland and The Deepings) - Against

Tom Pursglove (Corby) - Against

EFTA and EEA

Remain within the EEA and rejoin EFTA, but remain outside a customs union with the EU

Result: 377-65 against

Fiona Onasanya (Peterborough) - Against

Shailesh Vara (North West Cambridgeshire) - Against

Steve Barclay (North East Cambridgeshire) - Abstain

Nick Boles (Grantham & Stamford) - For

Jonathan Djanogly (Huntingdon) - For

John Hayes (South Holland and The Deepings) - Against

Tom Pursglove (Corby) - Against

Customs union

Negotiate a “permanent and comprehensive UK-wide customs union with the EU” in any Brexit deal

Result: 272-264 against

Fiona Onasanya (Peterborough) - Against

Shailesh Vara (North West Cambridgeshire) - Against

Steve Barclay (North East Cambridgeshire) - Against

Nick Boles (Grantham & Stamford) - For

Jonathan Djanogly (Huntingdon) - For

John Hayes (South Holland and The Deepings) - Against

Tom Pursglove (Corby) - Against

Labour’s alternative plan

A comprehensive customs union with a UK say on future trade deals; close alignment with the single market; matching new EU rights and protections; participation in EU agencies and funding programmes; and agreement on future security arrangements, including access to the European Arrest Warrant

Result: 307-237 against

Fiona Onasanya (Peterborough) - Abstain

Shailesh Vara (North West Cambridgeshire) - Against

Steve Barclay (North East Cambridgeshire) - Abstain

Nick Boles (Grantham & Stamford) - Against

Jonathan Djanogly (Huntingdon) - Against

John Hayes (South Holland and The Deepings) - Against

Tom Pursglove (Corby) - Against

Avoid no deal

If the Government has not passed its Withdrawal Agreement, it would have to stage a vote on a no deal Brexit two sitting days before the scheduled date of departure. If MPs refuse to authorise no deal, the Prime Minister would be required to halt Brexit by revoking Article 50

Result: 293-184 against

Fiona Onasanya (Peterborough) - Against

Shailesh Vara (North West Cambridgeshire) - Against

Steve Barclay (North East Cambridgeshire) - Abstain

Nick Boles (Grantham & Stamford) - Against

Jonathan Djanogly (Huntingdon) - Against

John Hayes (South Holland and The Deepings) - Against

Tom Pursglove (Corby) - Against

Public vote

A public vote would be required to confirm any Brexit deal passed by Parliament before its ratification

Result: 295-268 against

Fiona Onasanya (Peterborough) - For

Shailesh Vara (North West Cambridgeshire) - Against

Steve Barclay (North East Cambridgeshire) - Abstain

Nick Boles (Grantham & Stamford) - Abstain

Jonathan Djanogly (Huntingdon) - Abstain

John Hayes (South Holland and The Deepings) - Against

Tom Pursglove (Corby) - Against

Contingent preferential arrangements

The Government should seek to agree preferential trade arrangements with the EU in case the UK is unable to implement a Withdrawal Agreement with the bloc

Result: 422-139 against

Fiona Onasanya (Peterborough) - Against

Shailesh Vara (North West Cambridgeshire) - For

Steve Barclay (North East Cambridgeshire) - Abstain

Nick Boles (Grantham & Stamford) - Against

Jonathan Djanogly (Huntingdon) - Against

John Hayes (South Holland and The Deepings) - For

Tom Pursglove (Corby) - For

