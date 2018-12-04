How Peterborough, Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire MPs voted as government defeated three times over Brexit in the House of Commons

The Government was defeated in three votes relating to Brexit in an historic evening in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

MPs found the Government in contempt of Parliament for issuing a summary of the legal advice on the Brexit deal and not the full text as previously ordered to do so by Parliament.

And they also backed calls for the Commons to have a direct say on what happens should Theresa May’s deal be rejected next Tuesday.

Here is what happened in Parliament and how our MPs voted.

Legal advice

The Government lost a vote to avoid having to reveal the full legal advice by 311 votes to 307.

Shailesh Vara and Fiona Onasanya

An opposition motion finding the Government in contempt of Parliament was then approved by 311 votes to 293.

In both votes, Labour MP for Peterborough Fiona Onasanya voted against the Government and Conservative MP for North West Cambridgeshire Shailesh Vara voted with the Government.

Conservative MPs Stephen Barclay (MP for North East Cambridgeshire and Brexit Secretary), Jonathan Djanogly (MP for Huntingdon), Nick Boles (MP for Grantham and Stamford), John Hayes (MP for South Holland and The Deepings) and Tom Pursglove (MP for Corby) also sided with the Government in both votes.

The Commons leader Andrea Leadsom has now said the Government will publish the legal advice in full.

Parliamentary process

A motion by Conservative MP Dominic Grieve could have serious consequences by allowing Parliament to influence what happens should Mrs May’s deal be voted down next Tuesday.

This could involve pushing for a Plan B and preventing No Deal.

The motion was passed by 321 votes to 299, with Mr Djanogly and Mr Boles both voting against the Government, as did another Conservative MP in Heidi Allen (South Cambridgeshire).

Ms Onasanya also voted in favour of the motion, while Mr Vara, Mr Barclay, Mr Pursglove and Mr Hayes voted against it.

Ms Onasanya tweeted: “Bad day at the office when you’re found to be in contempt of parliament... and that’s not even your biggest or most significant loss! #ContemptofParliament.”

Tweeting about Mr Grieve’s motion being passed, Mr Djanogly posted: “This is significant because now, if the deal is rejected on first vote; further consideration can be given to different possible ways forward when the Govt comes back to the House. Plan B lives!”