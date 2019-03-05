How a recall petition to remove Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya will work

MP for Peterborough Fiona Onasanya lost her appeal for perverting the course of justice today (Tuesday, March 5).

That means a recall petition to remove her as an MP can now begin.

Fiona Onasanya

Here is how it will work:

. The petition officer (Peterborough City Council chief executive Gillian Beasley) is notified by the Speaker of the House of Commons that a petition has been called

. The petition must open no later than 10 working days after the notification and be run over a period of six weeks

. In this time a new register must be published and all electors notified by letter of their Signing Place (effectively a polling station) with a map

. Up to 10 Signing Places would be located around the city for registered electors to go and sign a petition slip (similar to a ballot paper) and place this in a ballot box at the station

. Signing places would be open Monday to Friday and from 9am to 5pm (the opening times can be extended if the petition officer wishes)

. Anyone wishing to sign the petition by post could do so and could apply for a postal/proxy petition slip at any point during the six week period

. All ballot boxes would have to be verified daily

. The result of the recall petition is sent to the Speaker of the House of Commons and the council must await for a reply before publishing it

. It requires 10 per cent of the electorate in Ms Onasanya’s constituency to sign the recall petition for it to trigger a by-election

. Ms Onasanya would be eligible to stand if a by-election is called.

The good new for the council is the recall petition, if needed, would be completely funded by central government.

No MP has yet been recalled under the 2015 act, although Democratic Unionist Party MP Ian Paisley Jr narrowly avoided being recalled after he was suspended from the House of Commons for 30 days in July for failing to declare two holidays paid for by the Sri Lankan government.

The recall petition was signed by 9.4 per cent of voters in his North Antrim constituency.

How many signatures needed?

In the 2017 General Election which Ms Onasanya won to take the Peterborough seat, 47,738 votes were cast at a turnout of just over two-thirds. That means in 2017 the electorate was around 70,000, indicating that approximately 7,000 votes would be enough to recall Ms Onasanya.