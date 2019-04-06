Honour for ex-councillors

Three long-serving former councillors who spent years giving back to the community have been awarded Alderman status.

John Peach, Keith Sharp and Nazim Khan (pictured with Mayor Chris Ash) were all given the honour at the Town Hall this week. T

he status is given to former councillors who served at least 11 years on the authority, and were re-elected at least three times. Both Mr Sharp and Mr Peach also served as Mayor of Peterborough during their tenure. Mr Peach is standing for election again in May.