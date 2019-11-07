Green Party insists it will fight both Peterborough seats after Remain parties announce alliance

The Green Party has insisted it will be contesting both seats in Peterborough at the General Election, despite the announcement of a Remain alliance nationally.

The Greens have agreed a pact with the Liberal Democrats and Plaid Cymru which will see the parties not put candidates up against each other in 60 seats across England and Wales.

Former Green Party leader Natalie Bennett (centre) with candidates Nicola Day and Joseph Wells at Fletton Quays in Peterborough

Although the affected constituencies have yet to be announced, the Peterborough Green Party has insisted it will be putting up candidates in both Peterborough and North West Cambridgeshire at the election, which is being held on December 12.

City councillor Julie Howell said: “Joseph Wells and Nicola Day are definitely not standing down. This is the Climate Election. The Green Party is the only party willing to take the bold action that’s needed to tackle the climate crisis.

“A Green vote is the strongest vote you can cast. We need more Green representation in Parliament to hold other parties to account on their environmental policies.”

Mr Wells is standing in Peterborough, while Ms Day is standing in North West Cambridgeshire.

Liberal Democrat Beki Sellick is also standing in Peterborough, although the party has not revealed a candidate for North West Cambridgeshire at this time.

Other confirmed candidates so far are:

Peterborough - Lisa Forbes (Labour), Mike Greene (Brexit Party), Paul Bristow (Conservative) and John Whitby (UKIP).

NW Cambs - Shailesh Vara (Conservative), Ed Murphy (Labour) and Liam Round (Brexit Party).